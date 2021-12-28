Screening date revealed for final series of Killing Eve -with scenes shot in Thanet

Jodie Comer in Margate Old Town for filming of Killing Eve Photo Frank Leppard

The date for the final series of drama Killing Eve – with scenes shot at sites including Cliftonville Lido, Margate Old Town, Nayland and Dreamland- has been announced.

The Killing Eve twitter account says the final season of #KillingEve premieres February 27 on @BBCAmerica and will be available to stream early on @AMCPlus/ A teaser has been posted to the Killing Eve twitter feed today.

 

Cast and crew for the series were in Thanet shooting scenes in July and again in September.

Killing Eve being shot in Margate Photo Frank Leppard

The series follows Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), a British intelligence investigator tasked with capturing psychopathic assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer). They develop a love/hate obsession with each other.

During filming in September Sandra Oh, who also hit the screens in Grey’s Anatomy, took time out to spend with local businesses and was spotted in Madam Popoff’s vintage clothing store. Shop owner Deb Ellis said the actress was ‘lovely.’

Photo Isabelle de Ridder

Jodie Comer was also spotted taking a browse around the Old Town and Newington Fish Bar in Ramsgate fed the entire team.

Filming with Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh and Kim Bodnia – who plays Villanelle’s on-off handler Konstantin –took place at a variety of locations including by the Nayland Rock Hotel, at Dreamland, Olby’s and the Old Town.

Killing Eve filming with actor Kim Bodnia Photo Steven Collis

The cast -including Fiona Shaw as MI6 spymaster Carolyn Martens – and crew were also in on set at the Lido and Harbour Arm.

Photo Frank Leppard

The series, which led to Jodie Comer winning her first Emmy for lead actress, was originally developed for TV by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge and based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings.

Photo Roberto Fabiani

The previous three series have been screened in the UK on iPlayer.

