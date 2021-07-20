Day 2 of filming in Thanet for thriller series Killing Eve

Killing Eve filming with actor Kim Bodnia Photo Steven Collis

Filming for the fourth and final series of drama Killing Eve continues in Margate today (July 20).

The series follows Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), a British intelligence investigator tasked with capturing psychopathic assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer). As the chase progresses, the two develop a mutual obsession.

Photo Steven Collis

Yesterday cast members Jodie Comer (Villanelle)  and Fiona Shaw (MI6 spymaster Carolyn Martens) were caught on camera filming at the Lido in Cliftonville by resident and photographer Frank Leppard.

Today resident Steven Collis has caught the action as the crew move to the Margate Steps. In the frame was Villanelle’s on-off handler Konstantin (played by Kim Bodnia).

Photo Steven Collis

The series has been screened on BBC  iPlayer. Filming was held up last year due to the pandemic and the final series is due to be shown next year.

Filming has also been taking place by the Nayland Rock and has now moved to the Harbour Arm.

Filming yesterday with Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw Photo Frank Leppard

The award winning show was originally developed for TV by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge and based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings.

