Scenes for final Killing Eve series being shot in Margate

A film crew is in Margate for three days this week shooting scenes for what is understood to be the fourth and final series of drama Killing Eve.

The series follows Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), a British intelligence investigator tasked with capturing psychopathic assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer). As the chase progresses, the two develop a mutual obsession.

The series has been screened on BBC iPlayer. Filming started in June after being held up last year due to the pandemic and the series is due to be shown next year.

The award winning show was originally developed for TV by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge and based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings.

It is understood the crew is filming at Margate’s Imperial Bar and Meze Kitchen, Harbour Arm, the Lido and at Dreamland.