Man arrested after report of dog being stabbed and owner assaulted in Ramsgate

July 20, 2021 Kathy Bailes News 5

Emergency services

Kent Police attended a report of a man being assaulted and his dog stabbed in the face during an incident in Ramsgate last night (July 19).

Police were called to the incident in the town at 9.19pm. A man has been arrested and remains in custody.

A witness said: “The dog was stabbed in the face. The bleeding stopped fairly quickly thankfully and hopefully missed anything important. Police escorted pup and owner to the out of hours vets I believe.”

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called to a disturbance in High Street, Ramsgate at 9.19pm. It was reported that a man was assaulted and his dog suffered wounds consistent with a stabbing.

“A man in his thirties has been arrested on suspicion of assault, animal cruelty, criminal damage and possession of cannabis. He is currently in custody.”

    • Ramsgate is no different to anywhere else in the country. there are scum bags everywhere. maybe stay at home if you are that concerned

      Im more concerned about the dog being hurt if im honest!

    • Places to avoid.
      Cliftonville twinned with Beirut
      Millmead twinned with Jaywick
      Ramsgate… Couldn’t get a twin.

