Man arrested after report of dog being stabbed and owner assaulted in Ramsgate

Kent Police attended a report of a man being assaulted and his dog stabbed in the face during an incident in Ramsgate last night (July 19).

Police were called to the incident in the town at 9.19pm. A man has been arrested and remains in custody.

A witness said: “The dog was stabbed in the face. The bleeding stopped fairly quickly thankfully and hopefully missed anything important. Police escorted pup and owner to the out of hours vets I believe.”

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called to a disturbance in High Street, Ramsgate at 9.19pm. It was reported that a man was assaulted and his dog suffered wounds consistent with a stabbing.

“A man in his thirties has been arrested on suspicion of assault, animal cruelty, criminal damage and possession of cannabis. He is currently in custody.”