Warning over scam ‘resident parking’ letters for ‘Charabanc’ event in Westbrook

Thanet council is warning of a scam letter asking people to apply for resident parking permit for the summer holiday because of a Charabanc event.

The letter, headed Public Parking Consultation Notices and purporting to come from Thanet council, says a project called Community Charabanc is due to run from the end of July and through the school holidays with 52 open-topped vehicles visiting ‘Westbrook Esplanade’ and adjacent roads three times a week.

The letter then says: “We are appealing to our local residents to relinquish any unnecessary vehicles or unofficial parking areas in order that we can assist in this community project. Therefore, all vehicles not parked on a private drive or garage must apply for a local resident parking permit.”

The letter, however, is fake.

Thanet council has issued a warning via social media, saying: “We’ve been made aware of the circulation of fake Public Parking Consultation Notices, asking residents along seafront carriageways to apply for ‘local resident parking’ for the duration of the summer holidays. These letters are fraudulent, so please discard and ignore them.”