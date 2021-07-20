Kent Police campaign to target anti-social behaviour

Nuisance and abusive behaviour are the focus of a week-long campaign which is being supported by Kent Police.
Anti-social Behaviour (ASB) Awareness Week will runs this week (July 19-25) and has been organised by Resolve, a national agency which specialises in community safety.
Throughout the week advice on the support available will be shared online and this will be done on top of the work officers carry out on a daily basis. Work is done in partnership with agencies, including councils, with the aim of preventing incidents and ensuring robust action is taken against perpetrators.
Superintendent Pete Steenhuis, from Kent Police, said: “Anti-social behaviour is committed by a very small minority of people but it can have a wide-reaching impact on a community.
“We know from our engagement work that members of the public sometimes feel hesitant to make a report to us because they believe what they are experiencing does not warrant police action, but that could not be further from the truth.
“Abusive and nuisance behaviour has a significant impact on an affected person’s quality of life and is not something that should be tolerated.
“Each day our officers work hard to achieve good results for the communities they serve and they will always pursue the most robust and proportionate options available to them.
“Anyone affected by anti-social behaviour is encouraged to contact us so we can take action.”
Kent Police consists of 13 distinct policing districts, with each one having a designated Community Safety Unit. Officers within the units often deal with ASB and work closely with councils and business holders to respond to incidents, share information and implement preventative measures.
Partnership work has led to Public Space Protection Orders being created in areas including Thanet. The Task Force covering Thanet also builds on the work to provide a concentrated response on an affected area.
In February 2021, Kent Police also created the Problem-Solving Task Force, a force wide resource that consists of 21 Police Community Support Officers who have received specialist training in identifying patterns of concern and bringing long term change.
Kent Police’s community focused approach means officers have achieved numerous good results for affected neighbourhoods. Recent examples include securing a Closure Order against a house in Invicta Road, Margate, due to reports of drug dealing, large gatherings and excess noise.
Advice on ASB
Throughout the week, Kent Police will be sharing advice on what to do if you are affected by ASB and members of the public are encouraged to follow Kent Police on social media.
Policing teams will also be patrolling their communities and anyone who wants advice, or to bring an item to their attention, is welcome to engage with them.
Further information and advice can also be found by visiting: https://www.kent.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/asb/asb/antisocial-behaviour/
Anyone affected by ASB is encouraged not to tolerate it and to make a report via the Kent Police website, or by calling 101.
Broadstairs library has become a mecca for the winos of Thanet,due to Broadstairs Education accommodating them.
The accomodation has already been trashed by them,on more than one occasion.
They congregate on the bench,outside the library,drinking and hurling insults at each other and the public.
All their cans and bottles are left lying there,along with the disgusting smell.
They even go to Crampton Tower,now known as Trampton Tower,annoying the elderly folk as they pass by.
All fueled by supplies from the corner shops.
Police constantly called,to no avail.
Do you know? I honestly thought that’s part of what they are being paid for!
One week! Most definitely not sufficient, there is such a wide range of ASB that affects almost all of us, to each person it can be an absolute nightmare. For me it’s speeding cars, bikes and quads that scream along our country lane, the noise that some of them make is to say the least, annoying and they know it, I literally feel I could do these morons some serious damage given the opportunity, the scenarios that go through my mind, I really don’t like being in that person.
I’m tryig to report some ASB.
So, because it’s not actually life threatening, I go onto the Kent Police Webste. There I click the options about ASB .. and it directs me to phone 101. So, I phone 101, and a message informs me that there’s an exceptionally high volume if calls, and if my complaint isn’t absolutely crucial, I should use the website …
Start cracking down on the boy racers with the illegal exhausts and the motorbike riders who seem to think it’s ok to drive around Palm Bay, kings gate and Ramsgate at close to 100 miles an hour. I witnessed a brainless idiot nearly roll his pimped out mercedes at the top Elmstone road. It’s disgusting, dangerous and sooner rather than later one of these brain dead idiots is going kill someone. Thanet seriously needs some traffic cops to tackle the menace of the boy racers who really do think they own thanet’s streets.