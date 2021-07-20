Kent Police campaign to target anti-social behaviour

Nuisance and abusive behaviour are the focus of a week-long campaign which is being supported by Kent Police.

Anti-social Behaviour (ASB) Awareness Week will runs this week (July 19-25) and has been organised by Resolve, a national agency which specialises in community safety.

Throughout the week advice on the support available will be shared online and this will be done on top of the work officers carry out on a daily basis. Work is done in partnership with agencies, including councils, with the aim of preventing incidents and ensuring robust action is taken against perpetrators.

Superintendent Pete Steenhuis, from Kent Police, said: “Anti-social behaviour is committed by a very small minority of people but it can have a wide-reaching impact on a community.

“We know from our engagement work that members of the public sometimes feel hesitant to make a report to us because they believe what they are experiencing does not warrant police action, but that could not be further from the truth.

“Abusive and nuisance behaviour has a significant impact on an affected person’s quality of life and is not something that should be tolerated.

“Each day our officers work hard to achieve good results for the communities they serve and they will always pursue the most robust and proportionate options available to them.

“Anyone affected by anti-social behaviour is encouraged to contact us so we can take action.”

Kent Police consists of 13 distinct policing districts, with each one having a designated Community Safety Unit. Officers within the units often deal with ASB and work closely with councils and business holders to respond to incidents, share information and implement preventative measures.

Partnership work has led to Public Space Protection Orders being created in areas including Thanet. The Task Force covering Thanet also builds on the work to provide a concentrated response on an affected area.

In February 2021, Kent Police also created the Problem-Solving Task Force, a force wide resource that consists of 21 Police Community Support Officers who have received specialist training in identifying patterns of concern and bringing long term change.

Kent Police’s community focused approach means officers have achieved numerous good results for affected neighbourhoods. Recent examples include securing a Closure Order against a house in Invicta Road, Margate, due to reports of drug dealing, large gatherings and excess noise.

Advice on ASB

Throughout the week, Kent Police will be sharing advice on what to do if you are affected by ASB and members of the public are encouraged to follow Kent Police on social media.

Policing teams will also be patrolling their communities and anyone who wants advice, or to bring an item to their attention, is welcome to engage with them.

Further information and advice can also be found by visiting: https://www.kent.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/asb/asb/antisocial-behaviour/

Anyone affected by ASB is encouraged not to tolerate it and to make a report via the Kent Police website, or by calling 101.