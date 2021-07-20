Margate 12-year-old shortlisted for Coin of Respect competition – now he needs your vote

A 12-year-old from Margate has been shortlisted in the Coin for Respect competition run by Nationwide Building Society and The Football Associations [The FA].

In April, The FA and Nationwide Building Society launched a new initiative to promote mutual respect on and off the pitch, with a national competition to design the first ever Coin for Respect.

The coin toss is a symbol of fair chance at the start of every game, but before this competition, no official coin ever existed.

The competition, which gained the support of England’s football stars Jordan Nobbs, Nick Pope, Beth Mead and Tyrone Mings, plus legends David James and Karen Carney, received over 400 entries, with Margate’s Douglas Manclark selected as part of the final 11.

The coin design was inspired by people from all backgrounds deserving respect. Douglas wanted to show that respect means diversity, equality and respecting each other.

Ursuline student Douglas said: “My design is inspired by people from different backgrounds being united by the beautiful game and the football community. Respect to me means embracing diversity and equality and people supporting each other regardless of where they live, or where they come from.

“It’s great to be one of the 11 shortlisted designs and thank you to everybody who votes for me!”

Now, Douglas needs your help to see his design come to life. The final decision rests with the general public.

Voting is open now until August 1, You can view all of the shortlisted designs and cast your vote at www.TheFA.com/coinforrespect.

Ex-England goalkeeper, David James, who has supported the campaign from the beginning, said: “Having been involved with this campaign from the start it is brilliant to see it come to life and what the topic of respect means to all of these children who have entered. Some really strong themes have come through such as equality within gender and race, sportsmanship from both players, coaches and supporters and finally the big thing we have seen throughout is kindness, ensuring kindness is always shown. It has been tough to narrow these down to just eleven as the artistic talent of the UKs children is really strong, I certainly don’t envy the public having to make the final decision!”

The winner will be announced during the week beginning August 9. Not only will the winning design be featured on the coin which will be used across the country, but they will also win two tickets to an England game at Wembley Stadium connected by EE. Alongside this, all shortlisted entries will receive a tour of Wembley Stadium alongside other goodies