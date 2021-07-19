Double vaccination proof to be required for entry at nightclubs

From the end of September entry to nightclubs and ‘other crowded venues’ in England will only be given on proof of full vaccination, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced today (July 19).

At the latest covid briefing the PM said so far 96% of over 50s and 83% of 30-50 year olds have taken up the vaccination offer in England. But there are still 35 per cent of 18-30 year olds – 3 million people –who are completely unvaccinated.

He added: “Though we can see the enthusiasm of millions of young people to get their jabs, we need even more young adults to receive a protection that is of immense benefit to your family and friends – and to yourselves.

“And so I would remind everybody that some of life’s most important pleasures and opportunities are likely to be increasingly dependent on vaccination. There are already countries that require you to be double jabbed as a condition of quarantine free travel and that list seems likely to grow. And we are also concerned – as they are in other countries – by the continuing risk posed by nightclubs.

“I don’t want to have to close nightclubs again – as they have elsewhere – but it does means nightclubs need to do the socially responsible thing and make use of the NHS Covid Pass which shows proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or natural immunity – as a means of entry.

“As we said last week, we reserve the right to mandate certification at any point, if it is necessary to reduce transmission. And I should serve notice now that by the end of September – when all over 18s will have had the chance to be double jabbed –we are planning to make full vaccination the condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather.

“Proof of a negative test will no longer be sufficient. Let me stress – we want people to be able to take back their freedoms as they can today.

“We want this country to be able to enjoy the fruits of our massive vaccination campaign. But to do that we must remain cautious and we must continue to get vaccinated.

“And that is why we are asking you to come forward and get your jabs now.”

England has today (July 19) moved to Step 4 of the Roadmap. This means the majority of Covid restrictions have now ended and has signalled the reopening of nightclub venues.

Cases across the UK and Europe are increasing, and the threat of a new variant remains but the PM says the delaying of the end of restrictions until the school holidays resents a ‘firebreak’ adding that lifting restrictions later in the year when the weather gets colder carries further risks as viruses tend to spread more easily in the winter months, and flu will be circulating.

The Prime Minister has set out a five point plan for living with Covid as restrictions are eased:

Reinforce vaccine defences by reducing the dosing interval from 12 to 8 weeks for all adults.

The majority of legal restrictions have been lifted and replaced with guidance to enable people to make their own informed decisions to manage the virus, emphasising caution and personal responsibility as cases continue to rise.

The test, trace and isolate system will remain, with all positive cases legally required to self-isolate. Contacts of positive cases are required to self-isolate until the 16 August, after which adults who have received two vaccine doses and all under 18s will be exempt.

Border controls will be maintained, including quarantine for all those travelling from a red list country, and for amber list countries unless double vaccinated.

Data will be continually assessed and contingency measures retained if needed during higher risk periods, but restrictions will be avoided if possible.

Government will review the current guidance in September.