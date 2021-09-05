Killing Eve cast and crew return for more filming in Margate

Photos Frank Leppard

Filming for the fourth and final series of comedy/thriller/drama Killing Eve is again taking place in Margate this week.

Crews and cast members have today (September 5) been shooting scenes at and around the Nayland Rock Hotel.

The series follows Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), a British intelligence investigator tasked with capturing psychopathic assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer).

Cast members also include on-off handler Konstantin (played by Kim Bodnia, pictured above) and Fiona Shaw as MI6 spymaster Carolyn Martens.

Polastri and Villanelle have a mutual obsession and a love/hate relationship.

The cast and crew were also in Margate in July shooting scenes for the new series at spots including the Lido, Harbour Arm and Nayland.

The award winning show was originally developed for TV by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge and based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings.

The series has been screened on BBC iPlayer. Filming was held up last year due to the pandemic and the final series is due to be shown next year.

Filming is expected to take place on the isle until Thursday.