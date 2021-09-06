Family widen search in appeal to find missing Wayne Leppard

The family of a man who has been missing from Lydd since Friday (September 3) are hoping an appeal to a wider area may help find him.

Wayne Leppard, 68, was last seen in the Pleasance Road area of Lydd on Sea at around 10am on September 3.

He is described as white, of slim build and is six feet tall. He has grey, flat curly hair.

Wayne is believed to be wearing blue jeans, a blue polo top, deck shoes and glasses. He is also unshaven.

Officers and his family are growing increasingly concerned for Wayne’s whereabouts. Anyone with information which can help locate him is asked to call 101 quoting reference 03-0499.