Killing Eve cast and crew shoot scenes in Margate Old Town

Photos Frank Leppard

The cast and crew from comedy/thriller/drama series Killing Eve have been busy filming in Margate Old Town today – with much of the action kept under wraps with the use of screens and brollies.

The shoot for the fourth, and final, series of the award winning show is expected to come to an end tomorrow (September 9).

The series follows Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), a British intelligence investigator tasked with capturing psychopathic assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer). They develop a love/hate obsession with each other.

Sandra Oh, who also hit the screens in Grey’s Anatomy, took time out to spend with local businesses earlier in the week and was spotted in Madam Popoff’s vintage clothing store. Shop owner Deb Ellis said the actress was ‘lovely.’

Jodie Comer was also spotted taking a browse around the Old Town and Newington Fish Bar in Ramsgate fed the entire team yesterday.

Filming with Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh and Kim Bodnia – who plays Villanelle’s on-off handler Konstantin – has taken place this week at a variety of locations including by the Nayland Rock Hotel, at Dreamland, Olby’s and the Old Town.

The cast -including Fiona Shaw as MI6 spymaster Carolyn Martens – and crew were also in Margate in July shooting scenes for the new series at spots including the Lido, Harbour Arm and Nayland.

The series, which led to Jodie Comer winning her first Emmy for lead actress, was originally developed for TV by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge and based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings.

It has been screened on BBC iPlayer. Filming was held up last year due to the pandemic and the final series is due to be shown next year.