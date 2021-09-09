Invite for all to join Thanet and District Reform Synagogue beach clean for reverse Tashlich ceremony

Thanet and District Reform Synagogue, a small Jewish community based in Ramsgate, is joining other environmentally conscious Jewish communities around the world to reverse the tradition of Tashlich.

Tashlich – literally translated from the Hebrew as “casting off” – is a ceremony performed on the afternoon of the first day of Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year). During this ceremony, Jews symbolically cast off the sins of the previous year by tossing pebbles or breadcrumbs into flowing water.

Founded by Repair the Sea, an environmentally conscious Jewish organisation in Florida, Reverse Tashlich seeks to remove human ‘sins’ (marine debris) from the water in a collaborative waterfront clean-up. This year Reverse Tashlich takes place on the first Sunday after Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) with the community removing debris and rubbish from the seashore.

By teaming up with Cllr Raushan Ara, the Mayor of Ramsgate, who is Muslim, it has now become an event open to all faiths and none to show that caring for the environment has no cultural or religious boundaries.

On Sunday (September 12) at midday at Ramsgate Main Sands, TDRS will be meeting for its inaugural Reverse Tashlich event.

Cllr Raushan Ara is attending and donating litter pickers for people to take away with them as well as rubbish bags to assist with the clean-up.

Because of the kind support of the Muslim Mayor of Ramsgate, TDRS is making this a multi-faith event to celebrate the area’s cultural diversity and cooperation. People from any and all backgrounds are invited to register their interest in the event.

TDRS say they seek to come together with people of all backgrounds to clear the beaches of debris and rubbish.

Chairman of TDRS Tim Spurrier said: “The combination of recent disastrous environmental problems and ongoing significant conflicts around the world, it felt right that as a Jewish community we should look outwards on our New Year to forge new friendships and partnerships with the support of Cllr Raushan Ara, the Mayor of Ramsgate, who happens to be a Muslim.

“By sharing this event with people of all backgrounds we believe we combine messages of collaboration and tolerance with practical environmental action. We urge people to register and take part.”

Cllr Ara added: “”I am so happy to join with Thanet District Reform Synagogue, to celebrate Rosh Hashanah , the Jewish New Year. This a wonderful opportunity for people of all faiths, or none, to come together to clear up our environment. I look forward to meeting you all on the day.”

For more information on Reverse Tashlich and to register visit https://www.repairthesea.org/reverse-tashlich or contact TDRS via its website www.tdrs.org.uk to find out more.