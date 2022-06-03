Things to see and do in Thanet June 4-5

Saturday, June 4

Jubilee fun

The Great Bucket and Spade Run

The run returns to Ramsgate with a two-day event at Government Acre.

Organised by The Ramsgate Old Motor and Motorcycle Club, the event showcases vehicles dating from 1920 to modern day, varying in makes and models.

The event features the static vehicle display on Saturday and the run on Sunday from Canterbury Garden Centre through the Kent countryside ending at Ramsgate Government Acre. Both days will have children’s rides, stalls, ice cream etc. and the famous Blue Bird Coach running from Government Acre to Ramsgate Harbour (Sunday only).

Open June 4-5, 10am to 6pm both days.

Shrek at Margate Winter Gardens

Margate Operatic Society stages Shrek.

The tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty Princess who resists her rescue.

Based on the story and characters from the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, this hilarious and spectacular production turns the world of fairytales upside down in an all-singing, all-dancing, must-see musical comedy.

On stage on Saturday, June 4 at 2pm and 7pm.

Tickets -Full Price: £18 (On the door: £20), Concs: £16 (On the door: £18), Child: £14 (On the door: £16), Booking Fee: £1 per ticket

Book at https://www.margate-live.com/whatson-event/shrek-2/

Shell Grotto

Open daily Saturday 28th May – Sunday 5th June 10am-5pm

This half term The Shell Grotto is celebrating Queen’s of all kinds, including the Grotto’s own Drag Queen ‘Shelly Grotto’

The Grotto’s conservator Rob Smith custom made Shelly her Crown Jewels and the Royal collection will be on display – under lock and key naturally – in the Museum Room over Half Term.

Inspired by Rob’s creations, the Grotto has hand-made paper crowns for children (and adults!) to colour and wear.

Pre-Booking for the Grotto is recommended during Half Term.

£4.50 Adult / £4 Concession / £2 Child / £10 Family

Margate Bookie

This year’s Margate Bookie (running until June 5) has a range of sessions, workshops and talks from an array of writers, authors and speakers. The line-up includes the famous Bookie Poetry Slam, children’s events debut novelists and established writers including Maggie Gee, Zoe Gilbert, Rosie Wilby, Jude Cook, Samantha Ellis and Costa Book of the Year 2021 winner Monique Roffey.

Dreamland

The amusement park is open for the holidays and at weekends.

Rides on offer include the Waltzer, Whirl Around and Gallopers, alongside last year’s addition – The Ghost Train.

The Dodgem Track with its superfast cars makes a return, alongside Chair-O-Plane and Hurricane Jets, whilst younger riders can enjoy The Austin Cars and Double Decker.

New for 2022 will be the restored vintage Funny Mirrors. The Helter Skelter will also be open.

There will also be new interactive installations, created by local artists and the Roller Disco and retro arcade will also reopen.

The other rides on site are the Scenic Railway, Beehive Coaster, Big Wheel (due to open later this year) , Tina Turner’s Head and Gallopers.

Under 1 Roof Thanet Boot Fair

June 4, open to buyers from 8.30am -1pm

Free parking

Food and drinks

Inflatable kids zone

Under 1 Roof Thanet, Pysons Road, Ramsgate.

Sunday, June 5

Coastal Crafty Crew fair

June 5, 10am to 3pm at Quex Small Barn, Park Lane Birchington

Selection of hand-made crafts on offer. Free admission, free parking

Tombola supporting British Deaf Association and Children’s Air Ambulance

Palace Cinema Broadstairs

SUNDAY SILENT: OLIVER TWIST (1922) PG

The final Sunday Silent before the break for Summer, Lillian Henley works her live piano magic for the very first film adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist starring Jackie Coogan (Chaplin’s The Kid) as Oliver with Lon ‘man of a thousand faces’ Chaney as Fagin. Brilliant fun!

Screening 4pm

Book at https://thepalacecinema.co.uk/production/sunday-silent-oliver-twist-1922/

Dr Forager coastal walk

Join Dr Forager (Hannah Scott, PhD) for a 2-hour coastal foraging walk between Margate and Westgate-on-Sea, collecting seaweed, coastal plants, and identifying wild medicinals.

The aim is to bring people back to nature through foraging – learning how to forage sustainably and discover what wild coastal edibles are safe and tasty to eat.

The walk will be followed by an indoor foraged-food preparation workshop and a light lunch. The menu will include items such as Sea Purslane pesto on sourdough bread, pan-fried Wild Spinach, and a variety of Seaweed snacks, including crispy seaweed.

Adults only – max. 12. 10am to 2.15pm.

To book, please contact Dr Forager, or text your name and number of places wanted to 07411815157

Turner Contemporary

Larry Achiampong Wayfinder, 10am-5pm

The largest solo exhibition to date by British Ghanaian artist Larry Achiampong, including an ambitious newly commissioned feature-length film ‘Wayfinder’, which follows a young girl’s journey across England.

The exhibition will also include the largest UK presentation of Achiampong’s Relic Traveller project (2017 – ongoing). This multi-disciplinary work envisages a pan-African alliance of travellers who explore landscapes of the near future.

Alongside his exhibition, Achiampong has curated a display of paintings by JMW Turner. He has selected a group of oil paintings, watercolours, engravings and sketchbooks, predominantly from Turner’s British tours and including locations which feature in Wayfinder.

As part of the exhibition, many of the video games that have influenced Achiampong’s work, will be showcased with examples include; Ico, Journey, Inside, Legend of Zelda and Ori and the Blind Forest. The Gaming Room includes playable consoles, a workshop area, a stage for talks and game soundtracks.