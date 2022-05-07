Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations in Thanet

In June the nation will enjoy a four-day bank holiday to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The traditional May bank holiday weekend has been moved to Thursday, June 2, with an additional bank holiday on Friday, June 3 to create a four-day weekend.

Events in London will be complemented by events in communities across the UK and Commonwealth, allowing people to join together to celebrate the Jubilee marking Her Majesty The Queen’s 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

In Thanet there will be events marking the milestone with residents organising street parties in their areas but there are also some public events being staged over the holiday:

Broadstairs

June 1-June 5, Victoria Gardens and prom

Platinum Jubilee Party with family fun including live music, stand up comedy, street foods, drinks, workshops, street theatre and eclectic street market selling crafts, art, grocery foods and clothing.

Opening Times (subject to change)

Wed – Fri: 10am to 7pm

Sat: 9am to 7pm

Sun: 10am to 6pm

More details on Zoom Events website

June 3, Pierremont Hall, Pierremont Park.

A day of fun and memories for the whole community.

Have a professional photographic portrait taken with friends, family and even pets, with a special backdrop designed by the children and young people of Broadstairs (props provided but your own fancy dress welcomed)

Share memories of past Jubilees and what the Platinum Jubilee means to you, all for a very special historical recording.

Enjoy refreshments, face painting and much more.

To sign up email kate@broadstairstownteam.org.uk

Ramsgate

Harbour on 2nd June with a half road closure from Wetherspoon to entrance to East Pier Yard Car Park:

Daytime: children’s funfair (small rides and stalls, bungee trampolines), maker’s market, live music with the Queen’s Head pub, crown making and corgi workshops (Mooch and Terri Askew), facepainting.

At 2pm there will also be an official National proclamation made by the Town Sergeant,

Evening: Beacon lighting on Main Sands and a traditional, heritage fireworks display funded by Ramsgate Tunnels and Ramsgate Town Council. just after beacon lighting which is scheduled for 9.45pm.

Harbour on 3rd June with a half road closure from Wetherspoon to entrance to East Pier Yard Car Park :

All the daytime events from June 2 continue.. Parade from the top of High Street through to Harbour Parade turning circle at 2pm – 3pm followed by a street party for 200 (TBC)

Prizes for Catch that Corgi Trail: businesses will have a handknitted corgi in the window and badges will be given to children who successfully complete the trail.

Harbour on 4th and 5th June: Handmade Market and live music at Queen’s Head (no stage or road closure).

Town Centre on 4th June: Jubilee Jamboree, belly dancers, live music, dress up fun.

Government Acre on 4th and 5th June: Bucket and Spade plus children’s funfair.

Ramsgate Tunnels on 5th June: Dad’s Army tribute

June 3, Ramsgate Bowling Club will be celebrating the Queen’s Jubilee with a bowls match. All spectators are welcome to come and join in the fun.

Westgate

Jubilee Beacon Lighting on Thursday 2nd June at St Mildred’s Bay, 8:15pm – Choir Performance, 9:15pm – Beacon lighting.

Jubilee Community Picnic on Saturday 4th June at the Lymington Road Community Centre Green, 1pm-7pm.The Thanet Big Sing Choir will be performing

Bring your own blanket and picnic

Westgate Town Council is planning a weekend of events to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty the Queen at the beginning of June.

Thanet Big Sing Community Choir will open the day at 1pm…

Academy FM follows with fun, games and music from the 50s to the present day, right up to 7pm

* Queen’s portrait competition for children under 11 years old

* Jubilee cake decorating competition for 18 years and over

* Traditional fun & games

Margate

June 5, The Piazza, The Parade, 2pm-6pm

A celebration of 70 years of music with Mick Tee

(Also taking place over the holiday is the Margate Mod/60s festival organised by Olby’s Soul Café. – All

daytime events on Saturday & Sunday with live bands, DJ’s and vintage market are in the Old Town. Evening events take place at Olby’s Music Room)

Cliftonville

The Oval Lawns and bandstand, Eastern Esplanade, June 5

GRASS Cliftonville’s anniversary plans include a huge community picnic on the lawns as part of the official ‘Big Jubilee Lunch’, live music at the bandstand, an outdoor cinema screening, and more to be announced.

Stephen Darrer, GRASS Secretary, said: “All our planned activities in Cliftonville, which honour The Queen’s incredible service to our country, have a real focus on bringing local people together to celebrate the occasion with a big picnic and other community events.”

A variety of events and activities for all ages will be taking place at The Oval Bandstand & Lawns

The big picnic lunch is from noon to 5pm on Sunday, June 5. Bring a picnic blanket, make yourself comfortable, grab some delicious food from the stalls on site (or bring your own) and enjoy the funfair rides and activities for all the family.

Highlights will include performances from local bands, local artists, including DJs and buskers, as well as dancers and poets.

The Great Cliftonville Bake-off: Platinum Pudding Edition. GRASS will be encouraging residents to don their aprons, grab their wooden spoons, and get baking the new ‘Platinum Pudding’ in true ‘bake-off’ competition style.

Cliftonville Outdoor Cinema: Platinum Film Performance

The Oval Bandstand will also be hosting a right royal themed outdoor cinema screening of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, which of course features hit songs by music legends ‘Queen’. This is a ticketed event with half the tickets being donated to NHS workers, Kent Constabulary, Kent Fire and Rescue, carers, schools and other public sector and community organisations. The remaining tickets will be available to reserve on Eventbrite prior to the event and will be listed as a separate event.

The Queen’s Green Canopy

GRASS Cliftonville is taking a ‘green’ approach to the celebrations.

As part of a nationwide drive to improve the environment and make our coastal area greener, we will be planting several trees at The Oval Bandstand & Lawns as a special gift to the Queen in her Platinum Jubilee year.

For further details visit www.theovalbandstand.co.uk

Birchington

June 2, The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations – Senior Afternoon Tea at The Centre, Alpha Road at The Centre 2:45 pm – 5:00 pm

Contact Cllr. Geraldine Watson on 01843 846666

June 2, The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations – Beacon Lighting at Epple Bay, Birchington, Epple Bay Avenue, 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm.

June 3, The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations – Family Picnic, BBQ, Bar and Live Event on Dog Acre, Station Road, 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

June 5, The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations – Children’s Street Party – Alpha Road, Birchington, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Minster

June 2, outside St Mary’s Church, 9.30pm

Royal Proclamation will be read, national anthem, piper and the lighting of the Beacon

June 3, Party in the Park, noon-6pm in Minster Rec. Bring your own picnics/blankets/chairs etc. Live music, bar, children’s entertainment, vintage and modern vehicles, Tug of War, fancy dress prize, ice creams.

June 5, noon, Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration Service, St Mary’s Church, Minster

Cliffsend

Thursday 2nd June, The beacon by the Viking ship will be lit at 9.45pm.

Friday 3rd June, Picnic in the meadow. Start time is 12pm suggested finish by 8pm. Bring your own food, lemonade, gazebos, chairs etc. BBQs will be allowed but only if they are on legs.

The theme for the day will be ‘regal’ so bring bunting, flags, etc. Dressing up/fancy dress, small prizes for the best dressed.

St Nicholas-at-Wade and Sarre

To celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee, there are plans to run an event for St Nicholas at Wade and Sarre residents, families and friends in Bell Meadow on Saturday, June 4. More details to follow

Acol

June 4, noon-9pm

Bring your own food and drink’ party on the Recreational ground, Crispe Road. Activities and fun.