Open day to meet the team at Birchington Man Shed

The Birchington Man Shed will be holding an open day this month, marking Mental Health Awareness Week.

The shed, which was set up last year, is one of 30 across the county that provides a place for men to take part in activities and find support for physical and mental health and social engagement.

The Birchington Shed team creates social links, peer-to-peer support, shares skills, and offers support in terms of health and employment, in an environment free of judgement. A particular focus has been socially isolated men, and those with poor mental health or wellbeing.

Bob Girardot, Secretary for the Birchington Man Shed, said: “It can appeal to any man over 50 from any race, gender or background. We are a very friendly bunch with lots of banter and gentle micky taking that usually happens when you get a bunch of blokes together. We drink a fair amount of tea and the occasional cake or biscuit may be consumed!

“We run, small woodworking projects, woodturning, electronics, model railway, Scalextric, computer, bike repairs and we try to accommodate what the general members want. Occasionally they bring in their own items to repair. It means a fun place full of comradeship and friendships.”

The Birchington Shed currently has 18 members and is looking to expand. It is holding an open day on Thursday 12 May from 1.30pm to 4pm at the Birchington Scout Hut in Prospect Road.

In a few week the shed team will be moving to a new home at the Quex Craft Village.

Shed member Steve said: “We will be able to set up a permanent area where woodworking benches will have lathes, scroll saws, band saws. The model railway will be out and easier to work on. The model aircraft section will have a larger bench to be able to pin the plans on. “Glass engraving will have its own area, along with the other attractions we have.

“We also plan to open longer in the day than we do now and for more days in the week. It will be a much more visually interesting place but still offering the comradeship and facilities that our members enjoy. We will also be able to increase our membership.”

The shed team are also holding a quiz night on May 28 at Church House, Kent Gardens, Birchington.

The event runs from 7pm, tables of six, bring your own refreshments. Tickets are £5pp. Bring your own refreshments, there will also be a raffle.

Get tickets by calling 07941 752097.

You can find out more about Kent Sheds at www.kentsheds.org