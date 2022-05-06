Police put 48-hour dispersal order in place at Westwood Cross and surrounding roads

A 48 hour dispersal order has been put in place at Westwood Cross today (May 6).

Kent Police put the order in place following reports of teens abusing shop staff, shoplifting and nuisance scooter issues.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Following reports of anti-social behaviour in the Westwood Cross area, Kent Police has introduced a 48-hour dispersal order, which came into effect at 11am today (May 6).

“The order gives police additional powers to move on anyone causing a nuisance and, if necessary, to arrest those who return to the area once dispersed.

“The order was imposed following reports of nuisance scooters and teenagers being abusive to shop staff, entering construction sites and shoplifting over the last week.

“The boundaries of the dispersal area are Star Lane, Poorhole Lane, Northwood Road, Coxes Lane and the New Haine Road.”