Emergency services called to Minnis Bay after car goes over cliff

Emergency services were called to Minnis Bay today (May 6) after a car went over the clifftop.

Police, fire crews, ambulance and the coastguard attended the scene. A woman was taken to the William Harvey Hospital for treatment. Her injuries are understood not to be serious.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at around 12.35pm after a car fell from a cliff near The Parade, Minnis Bay.

“Officers attended along with partners including Kent Fire and Rescue Service, the Coastguard and South East Coast Ambulance Service.

“One woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No serious injuries were reported.”

UK Coastguard alerted Margate RNLI at around 12.30pm following reports that the car, with the woman inside, had gone over the cliff. The town’s D class inshore lifeboat was tasked and once on scene found the car on its roof and on the rocks below the promenade at Grenham Bay. Margate Coastguard Rescue Team also responded.

The shoreside agencies were attending to the woman in the car and the lifeboat crew assisted them in transferring the casualty to an ambulance.

As the tide was coming in and the car would become submerged the lifeboat crew were asked to remain on scene and provide seaborne support while Kent Fire and Rescue arranged for the car to be recovered to the promenade by a lorry with a HIAB-type crane that was working nearby. Once the car was secured the lifeboat returned to station.