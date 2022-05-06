Crews attend vehicle fire in Broadstairs

Kent Fire and Rescue Service crews have attended a vehicle fire in Broadstairs.

Crews were called to the blaze in Belmont Road at 3.22pm. A camper van and fencing was alight. Police and ambulance were also in attendance with one person being treated paramedics.

Broadstairs High Street was closed while emergency services responded to the incident.

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a camper van fire on Belmont Road in Broadstairs. Three fire engines attended, and crews arrived to a camper van and garden fence alight.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets, main jets and water from a local hydrant to extinguish the blaze, which had also spread to a nearby property. One person was passed into the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service. Kent Police was also in attendance.”

Fire crews finished at the scene at 4.35pm.