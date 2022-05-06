Best Bar None scheme to reduce alcohol-related crime launched with Thanet licensees

A scheme to reduce alcohol-related crime and make it safer for people going out to pubs and clubs has been launched in Thanet.

Mostly focused on Ramsgate, but with interest being registered in other isle areas, Best Bar None is an accreditation scheme supported by the Home Office and drinks industry aimed at improving standards in the evening and night time economy.

It was originally piloted in Manchester to recognise and reward responsible premises and to improve operating standards and is also being rolled out in other towns across Kent.

On May 3, officers from the Thanet Community Safety Unit, together with Thanet District Council, met with more than 30 licensees to launch the scheme.

By agreeing to join the scheme, publicans will work closely with police, council and other businesses to reduce crime and keep their communities safe. They must also be able to demonstrate their competency in four key areas – venue management, staff training and care, customer safety and welfare, and customer service and community.

During the launch, officers also spoke to those attending about other ways to keep the public safe, through already established initiatives, such as Pubwatch, Ask for Angela/Andrew and the work done to identify vulnerable people and reduce the risks of drink spiking.

District commander for Thanet, Chief Inspector Matthew Smith said: “Although the initial focus for Best Bar None will be in Ramsgate, we are already getting interest from other venues across the isle who want to join up.

“We have a busy and thriving night time economy and it’s heartening to see so many licensed premises keen to play their part in keeping Thanet safe by agreeing to work towards high standards and good practices at their venues.”