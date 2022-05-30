Free children’s events with Margate Bookie for Jubilee Bank Holiday

Margate Bookie is running four fun events for children on June 2-5 at the town’s Droit House, opposite Turner Contemporary on the Harbour Wall.

Children’s authors Gianna Pollero, Roopa Farooki, Zoe Antoniades and Tamara Rattigan will be running sessions for youngsters to hear stories and get involved.

All events are free to attend. Just turn up on the day.

Thursday 2 June, 11am

Gianna Pollero – Monster Doughnuts

Find out how Monster Doughnuts came about and what it’s like to be a children’s author! You’ll hear how Gianna came up with some of the crazy monsters in her books – Sock Stealers, Tripper Uppers and Homework Takers to name but a few… and you might even get the chance to come up with a brilliant monster of your own!

Friday 3 June, 11am

Roopa Farooki – Double Detectives Medical Mysteries

With pacey, sparky writing with both excitement and humour, read and learn from a brand-new fiction series intended to encourage readers from diverse backgrounds to develop an interest in medicine and STEM subjects.

Saturday 4 June, 11am

Zoe Antoniades – Twintastic

Experience the twintastically fun adventures of Cally and Jimmy as you join Zoe Antoniades on a journey of story discovery. Cally has a twin brother Jimmy, and he is always getting into some kind of mischief – which usually means double trouble! Thankfully their Greek granny is usually on hand to help – or add to the mayhem!

Sunday 5 June, 11am

Tamara Rattigan – Storytelling and fun

Join Margate children’s author and illustrator Tamara Rattigan on Sunday 5 June at Droit House Margate for a morning of storytelling and create your own paper roll Queen and guards characters to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. We provide all the essentials – card, paper, colours, glitter, glue, scissors, and you provide the kids!