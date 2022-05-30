Police appeal after man suffers serious face injuries in Ramsgate assault

Officers are investigating an assault in Ramsgate after a man suffered serious injuries as he tried to intervene in an altercation between another man and a woman.

At around 6.30pm on Sunday 8 May a man was walking along Station Approach Road when he witnessed the altercation.

He reportedly challenged the man on his behaviour but the assailant struck him in the face, causing serious injuries.

The suspect is described as white, around 5ft, 8ins tall, in his late 20s, of stocky build, with dark-brown hair and a beard. He is believed to have been wearing black trousers and a black top and was reportedly later seen in a white BMW in the town.

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them. They would also like to speak to the woman who was involved in the altercation with the suspect before the assault.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/87491/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.