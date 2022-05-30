Man remanded on arson with intent to endanger life charge over fire at Sandhurst Place flats

A man has been charged in connection with a fire at flats in Margate.

Kent Police was called to Sandhurst Place at around 6.20pm on Friday (May 27) to assist Kent Fire and Rescue Service at the scene of a fire in a property.

Four fire engines, police and paramedics attended the fire and residents of the block and nearby properties had to be evacuated.

Apputhurai Gunapalasingam, 56, of Sandhurst Place, was arrested and charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

He appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court today (May 30) where he was remanded in custody. The case will next be heard at Canterbury Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.