New Flow Room opens at Revolution Skatepark

A new Flow Room has opened at Revolution Skatepark in Broadstairs.

The team at Revolution, which has been at the forefront of Kent’s extreme sports scene for more than 20 years, took on the huge task of re-designing their existing ‘Bowl Room’ into a new state of the art area for all riders to love and enjoy.

The new room has been designed by the Revolution team for riders of all abilities with the main focus being on their popular Skate & Scoot lessons as well as their renowned birthday parties.

The Revolution staff started the refurb on March 20 by taking down the 8ft halfpipe which had been at the venue right from the start in 1998. They then went on to remove the bowls to unveil the potential for their new concept.

There is a new spectators’ area and the main build consists of flat banks and quarter pipes of various sizes, a super fun pump track section, volcano/spine run and huge driveway with lots of fun obstacles.

Book a session at https://roller.app/revolutionskatepark/products/skateparkandclimbing#/sessions

Find out more at https://www.revolutionskatepark.co.uk

In the beginning…

In 1998 a 23-year-old skateboarder from Broadstairs invested everything he had – and more – into his passion to give people a proper place to enjoy the sport.

Dan Chapman’s appeal to Thanet council for help to set up a skate park area was unsuccessful despite having sponsorship for the ramps and the ability to cover the necessary insurance.

So, when the opportunity to take on a warehouse arose the former Charles Dickens student decided to take the plunge and create the skatepark himself.