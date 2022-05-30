Kent Football Academy U10s strike out on the pitch at Crystal Palace

Young football players from a Margate-based academy have tried out their skills on the pitch at Crystal Palace.

Kent Football Academy U10’s enjoyed playing tournament football at the London ground, experiencing all the drama, anticipation and excitement of playing at a professional stadium.

The youngsters enjoyed a team talk in the home and away changing rooms, lining up in the players’ tunnel, walking out on to the pitch and the unprecedented experience of playing in the same stadium as their sporting heroes.

Goalkeeper Corey Mason was the outstanding player of the day amongst many superb displays.

Manager Dave Marlow said: “Taking part in the Crystal Palace tournament, the Academy team played some inspiring football.”

The Academy is issuing a last call for players to join a day of football on June 1 from 10am to 2pm at Drapers Mills school field in Margate.

The day caters for U7s-U12s and costs £15. Book by texting Academy Manager Dave on 07566220987

There are also spaces for girls only training on Sundays, 10am-11.30am also at Drapers Mill with East Kent FC and Weetabix, Wildcats running an 8 week development program.

The programme starts on June 5. The sessions are £3 per week, early bird all 8 sessions £20

Please ensure your young player has shin pads and drinks

To express your interest, for more information and to book your sessions, please Whattsapp: 07566220987

Email: ekfcsecretary@gmail.com