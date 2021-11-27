‘Sunrise’ Rotary route in Margate and Garlinge for Santa and his sleigh

The Rotary Club of The Isle of Thanet Sunrise is bringing its Santa and sleigh to streets in Margate and Garlinge this December.

The club also has an online crowdfunder for Christmas donations. The money will be used to help local groups and charities.

Santa’s route

December 7 – Margate

From 5.30pm starting at Yoakley Square, Perkins Avenue, Nash Court Road, Rowe Close, Nash Court Gardens, Salmestone Road, Alexandia Road, Tivoli Road, Buckingham Road and Connaught Road.

December 14 – Garlinge

From 5.30pm starting at George V Avenue, Argyle Avenue, Westfield Road, Brooke Avenue, Birds Avenue, Leslie Avenue, Kingston Avenue and Fulham Avenue, Craven Close, Caxton Road, Garrard Avenue and Marnard Avenue.

Donations in person or to the crowdfunder at: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/thanet-sunrise-rotarys-santa-christmas-collection

Margate Rotary is also bringing Santa and his sleigh to town: