The dates and times Santa and his sleigh will be in Birchington and Westgate

The Rotary Club of Westgate & Birchington will be bringing Santa and his sleigh to roads across the area this December.

Children of all ages are welcome to come and get a sweet from Santa and club members will be collecting donations for the Viking Chemotherapy Unit at QEQM and the charity “Hope For Tomorrow” which runs a mobile cancer care chemotherapy clinic in East Kent.

Dates and times

Monday 6th December – Lymington Road, Linksfield Road, Dunstan Avenue, Mountfield Way from about 5.30 pm – 7.30 pm

Friday 10th December – roads between Court Mount and Charlesworth Drive from about 5.30 pm – 7.30 pm

Saturday 11th December – outside “The Galleria” Station Road, Westgate from 8.30 – 1.00 pm

Wednesday 15th December – The children’s wards at QEQM

Thursday 16th December – roads either side of Minster Road from about 5.30 pm – 7.30 pm

Saturday 18th December – outside Wale’s butchers, Station Road Birchington from 8.30 am – 1.00 pm

Monday 20th December – roads between Minnis Road and Sea View Road from about 5.30 pm – 7.30 pm

Find out more about the Rotary Club of Westgate & Birchington