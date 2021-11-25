The dates and times Santa and his sleigh will be in Birchington and Westgate

The Rotary Club of Westgate & Birchington will be bringing Santa and his sleigh to roads across the area this December.
Children of all ages are welcome to come and get a sweet from Santa and club members will be collecting donations for the Viking Chemotherapy Unit at QEQM and the charity “Hope For Tomorrow” which runs a mobile cancer care chemotherapy clinic in East Kent.
Dates and times
Monday 6th December – Lymington Road, Linksfield Road, Dunstan Avenue, Mountfield Way from about 5.30 pm – 7.30 pm
Friday 10th December – roads between Court Mount and Charlesworth Drive from about 5.30 pm – 7.30 pm
Saturday 11th December – outside “The Galleria” Station Road, Westgate from 8.30 – 1.00 pm
Wednesday 15th December – The children’s wards at QEQM
Thursday 16th December – roads either side of Minster Road from about 5.30 pm – 7.30 pm
Saturday 18th December – outside Wale’s butchers, Station Road Birchington from 8.30 am – 1.00 pm
Monday 20th December – roads between Minnis Road and Sea View Road from about 5.30 pm – 7.30 pm
Find out more about the Rotary Club of Westgate & Birchington at www.wb-rotary.co.uk and on our Facebook page.
it might be an idea for santa to have his elves tooled up , especially with what has been going on around here lately.