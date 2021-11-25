Invite to An Evening with Razor Ruddock and Ben ‘Duracell’ Jones

Margate FC Supporters Club is hosting An Evening with Neil ‘Razor Ruddock’ and Ben ‘Duracell’ Jones on Saturday, December 18.

The event will follow the last home game of the year.

Enjoy a festive dinner and the two celebrity speakers at Hartsdown Park for £30 per person.

Ben Jones is a former British professional boxer from Crawley. He made his pro debut in 2006. After 12 years in the ring Ben retired in 2018 having won 5 titles:- the IBO International , WBO Intercontinental , WBO European, English Champion and International Masters.

Neil is a former English professional footballer from Wandsworth who came up the ranks in youth football at Millwall. He went on to make 466 appearances, scoring 42 goals in his career.

After 17 years as a professional in the game and appearances for Tottenham Hotspur, winning the Football League Cup in the 94/95 season with Liverpool and the UEFA Intertoto Cup in the 98/99 season with West Ham, Neil called time on his playing career in 2003.

His career and subsequent appearance in the TV show Can’t Pay We’ll Take It Away will make for an interesting evening of disclosures.

Why not have a Super Saturday and watch the home league game against Wingate and Finchley then have a few drinks in the bar before An Evening With…begins at 7.30pm.

To book a ticket visit https://margatefc.ktckts.com/brand/events

To book a table email chris.carter@margate-fc.com or call 01843 221769