Santa and his sleigh will be visiting Broadstairs

The Rotary Club of Broadstairs is bringing Santa and his sleigh to the town from next weekend.

The Club has managed to book Santa Claus, his sleigh, Rudolf and Dancer to visit Broadstairs High street this festive season. He will be outside the old Tesco, playing festive music and giving all the children a photo opportunity and a chance to tell him what they would like for Christmas..

The Rotary’s Santa’s sleigh has raised thousands of pounds for local charities and good causes in past years and with missing out last year, they would love to see a large turnout to support him in 2021.

If you would like Santa to give a present to your child, you can drop off a wrapped gift with their name and the date they are coming to visit into Crusties Bakery in the high street, two days before your visit.

Santa will be in the town on Saturday and Sundays, 11am-3.30pm from November 27 to the December 19.