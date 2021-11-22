The Christmas lights have been switched on at Westwood Cross

Photos by Photography With Evangeline

Crowds have turned out this evening for the Christmas light switch on at Westwood Cross.

Residents embraced the festive fun as Father Christmas did the honours, with the help of the elves, and lights twinkled on the interactive fir tree and the huge teddy as well as the bauble and light displays throughout the shopping centre.

A marching brass band led the procession along the mall, past the carousel and festive market, where it paused at the 12-meter- tree and then continued on to the giant bauble, near Primark.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Father Christmas also declared open the new children’s play area, Little Bears Cove which includes a large pirate ship with a slide and climbing rig, a thrilling spinning bowl, and an interactive tick tock panel.