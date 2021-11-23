Stagecoach to examine CCTV to find culprit who defecated on bus seat

Stagecoach staff are examining CCTV to track down the culprit who defecated on seats of the Number 8 bus on Sunday.

The double decker, which was on route to Canterbury, had to undergo a deep clean at the Stagecoach depot following the disgusting find.

A passenger travelling from Thanet said they caught the bus and noticed the smell after going on the top deck.

They added: “Driver informed but said there is nothing they can do until they get back to the depot.”

A photo of the stomach-turning find was also posted to social media, prompting a flurry of disgusted responses including one person who said: “I can smell that picture.”

A spokesman for Stagecoach said information will be passed to police.

They said: “We took the bus out of service as quickly as possible to undergo a thorough clean and disinfection.”

“This was a particularly unpleasant act and we are examining CCTV footage to identify who did this. We will be passing any information we find to the police.”