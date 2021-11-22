Santa’s sleigh is coming to Margate – and this is the schedule

Margate Rotary will be taking Santa’s sleigh out on the road net month.

Santa’s route

Monday 6th December

PALM BAY Starting at the shops in Summerfield Road at 5.30pm

Summerfield Road, Crundale Way, Botany Road, Knockholt Road, Monkton Gardens.

Tuesday 7th December

PALM BAY Starting at the shops in Summerfield Road at 5.30pm

Eastchurch Road, Penshurst Gardens, Halstead Gardens, Staplehurst Road, returning via Eastchurch Road.

Thursday 9th December

MILLMEAD Start at Dane Valley Road at 5.30pm

Dane Valley Road, Tomlin Drive, William Avenue, Friends Ave, Millmead Road, Irvine Drive, William Avenue, Cowley Rise back to Dane Valley Road.

Monday 13th December

MILLMEAD Start in Dane Valley Road near Bookmakers at 5.30pm

Dane Valley Road, Kent Road, Millmead Road, Selbourne Road, crossing Kent Road, Invicta Road, Marlow Road, Arlington Gardens, Millmead Road, Invicta Road back to Dane Valley Road.

Tuesday 14th December

POET’S CORNER Starting at top of Addiscombe Road by Plant Hire Shop at 5.30pm

Addiscombe Road, Addiscombe gardens, Poets Corner, Byron Avenue, Shakespeare Road, Milton Ave, Poets Corner, Church Street, Oxford Road, St Peters Road back to the start.

Thursday 16th December

POET’S CORNER Starting in Addiscombe Road at the side of Dane Park at 5.30pm

Addiscombe Road, Rosedale Road, College Road, Glencoe, Addiscombe Road, Hastings Avenue, Olave Road, Upper Dane, Victoria Avenue, Alfred Road, Northdown Park Road, back to Addiscombe Road.

Note. All the routes are subject to alteration in the case of road works, obstructions, weather conditions etc. In such cases adjacent routes will be taken within the area being covered or the collection cancelled.