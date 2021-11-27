Police appeal for witnesses over alleged assault in Ramsgate

Officers investigating an alleged assault in Ramsgate are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

At around 3.40pm on Saturday 20 November an 18-year-old woman fell to the floor whilst running in King Street, causing injuries that required hospital treatment.

She had moments earlier left a nearby business and was being pursued by a worker who is alleged to have pulled her to the ground.

The man has been identified and spoken to, and officers are continuing to investigate what happened including a review of available CCTV footage.

No arrests have been made.

Witnesses are urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/240110/21.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org