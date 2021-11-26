Two men suffer head injuries in Ramsgate after being confronted by mask-wearing trio in separate attacks

Police officers are appealing for information after two reports of people suffering head injuries in Ramsgate after being attacked by three men wearing masks.

At around 9pm yesterday (November 25) a man in his 30s is reported to have been approached in Whitehall Road, at the junction with Nixon Avenue, by the trio. They demanded the victim’s belongings and he then suffered head injuries which required hospital treatment.

A second incident was reported to have taken place at 9.55pm when a man in his 40s was approached by three men in Princes Road at the junction with Central Road. They matched the same description of the suspects in the previous incident and also demanded his belongings.

This victim also suffered head injuries which required hospital treatment.

Before both incidents the three suspects were seen getting out of a dark hatchback style car with a loud exhaust.

The victims are known to each other, and officers believe both incidents are linked.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/244712/21.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by using the anonymous online form.