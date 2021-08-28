Photos: Crowd packs Ellington Park for first event of Ramsgate

Let's Go Outside event at Ellington Park Photo Frank Leppard

Photos by Frank Leppard

A large crowd gathered at Ellington Park last night (August 27) for the first event of the Ramsgate Festival of Sound.

The Let’s Go Outside cabaret from Screaming Alley featured the songs of the former Wham! and then solo star George Michael.

Photo Frank Leppard

The newly restored bandstand hosted acts Pink Suits, Sophie Cameron, Charlie Partridge, Lunatraktors, Blanche Dubois and THEY DON’T CARE. Host will be the “compere without compere” Dusty Limits.

The festival runs until September 5 with a host of events and gigs around Ramsgate.

Find Ramsgate Festival of Sound online here

