End of an era for Stokes Bros Plumbers in Ramsgate

Yesterday (August 27) marked the end of an era as brothers Colin and Stephen Stokes retired – closing a chapter for Stokes Bros Plumbers in Grange Road, Ramsgate.

The shop was opened by the pair, and dad Ronald, in November 1989.

Stephen is an apprentice served plumber and Colin an apprentice served pipe fitter.

The store was known for its excellent service, competitively priced stock, the pair’s vast product knowledge and a delivery service that meant many local plumbers soon opened accounts with them.

The brothers say many are now friends rather than just customers.

The shop also had two long serving members of staff Kenny Stokes, who has been worked at the store for 30 years and David Hills who has been there for 28 years

New traders Mark Holland and daughter Marnie Holland have taken over the site.

Stephen and Colin said: “We would like to say thank you to all the loyal customers and wish Mark and Marnie the best of luck for the future, we are confident they will prosper.”