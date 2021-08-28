Southern Water says supply should return to properties in Broadstairs in ‘up to 1-2 hours’

Southern Water says an issue that left homes across Broadstairs and in parts of Ramsgate without water today (August 28) has been fixed.

But it could take one to two hours for customers to see their water return as the network is ‘recharged.’

The problem was caused by a power outage. A burst main at Westwood which has also caused problems is being dealt with separately.

A Southern Water spokesperson said: “As a result of a power outage in the Broadstairs area, some customers saw a loss of water supply. We investigated, identified and resolved the issue quickly but as we now recharge the network it could take up to 1-2 hours for customers to see full supply return.

“Customers may see some discolouration as a result of air bubbles, this will slowly disperse, but running taps can also help. It is ok to use water as normal.

“A burst main nearby is being worked on separately, we will use tankers in the area to ensure customers stay in supply.”

The lack of supply resulted in the closure of businesses including Under 1 Roof Thanet in Pysons Road and Subway and Greggs, as well as the public toilets, at Westwood Cross.