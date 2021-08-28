Teen photographers capture everyday life at Ramsgate harbour

Project MotorHouse’s young photographers have been at Ramsgate Harbour creating portraits of some of the harbour users and collecting their stories.

The work is for a project called Harbouring Life with Ramsgate Radio and is part of the Ramsgate Festival of Sound.

The portraits can be seen on boards opposite the harbour’s Arch Bar until the festival ends on September 5. The QR codes on the boards link to the stories on Ramsgate Radio’s website.

The photographers, aged 14 to 16, worked under the guidance of Tim Topple. Ryan Richards of Ramsgate Radio helped the young people record the stories and the sound editing is by Filipe Gomes. The theme of this year’s festival is Tales from the Sea and the young people got some corkers. Don’t miss the story of the Knockout Cod!

The project is funded by Kent County Council’s Reconnect Programme which is designed to get Kent’s children and young people back to enjoying the activities and opportunities they took part in before COVID-19 – as well as the chance to try new things along the way.