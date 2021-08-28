Major water mains burst leaves properties in Broadstairs without water

A major water main burst at Westwood Cross has left properties across Broadstairs and the Northwood side of Ramsgate without any water.

No alerts have been issued by Southern Water but a recorded message says the company is aware of the issue and working to get it repaired.

Water to homes and businesses went off this morning and it is understood the Food Warehouse at Westwood has suffered some flooding due to the burst.

Businesses including Under 1 Roof Thanet, in Pysons Road, have had to close with no timeline given for when the burst will be repaired.

UPDATE:

Southern Water says: “We’re aware of water supply issues in the Broadstairs area are working quickly to investigate the problem and restore supply to customers as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience. We’ll provide another update soon.”