Local crafters emporium opens at newly refurbished RAF Manston History Museum

An emporium for local crafters has opened today (August 28) as part of the newly refurbished RAF Manston museum.

Some 18 local arts and crafts people have taken space at the site, displaying and selling a range of stock from Victorian pine doorstops to toys, jewellery and keyrings.

The new NAAFI café also opens for trade today and has just received a 5 star food safety rating.

The RAF Manston History Museum has undergone a transformation which includes the new café, display areas, new shop, exhibits, the craft emporium and conference facilities.

A core team of volunteers, with the help of local businesses, spent the months of lockdown overhauling the building, some parts of which were built in 1917 during the First World War.

The project is aimed at making the venue ‘family-friendly’ from the ‘taste of home’ NAAFI café to the ‘gifts from home’ Emporium.

There are also six new major exhibits, two new exhibition areas, four large display areas including an area dedicated to model aircrafts, a new shop area and the Meteor Suite conference room.

Sue Welsh, who runs the Emporium and helps run the NAAFI with colleague Jeannene Groombridge, said: “We have 18 local crafts people ranging from wood turning to jewellery and everything in-between!

“We had a preview yesterday and customer feedback has been fantastic.

“We look forward to welcoming customers into the NAAFI Emporium and NAAFI Cafe. We have some wonderful homemade cakes and our speciality Meateor Sausage Roll.”

Museum Admission

Adults £5

Children £2.50

£4 concessions

Annual membership – £15pp, £25 joint, £40 2 adults and 4 children

Find RAF Manston History Museum online here