Mercury nominated singer-songwriter and packed programme for 2021 Ramsgate Festival of Sound

Ramsgate Festival of Sound will take place from August 27 to September 5 – and there will be a special headline act.

Mercury Prize nominated singer-songwriter Nadine Shah will perform her critically acclaimed album ‘Kitchen Sink’ at Ramsgate’s Winterstoke Gardens, Saturday September 4, from 8pm.

Nadine said:“This will be the second and possibly last time we play Kitchen Sink in full. Ramsgate is my new home and there’s nowhere I’d rather see out the summer than there on the cliff tops with you all.”

Festival Director Andrew Gibson added: “There is no other artist in the country I would rather have headline this year’s event. Nadine fights tirelessly for the rights of artists and music creators and her performance will blow us all away!

“Nadine is the highlight of an incredible programme of events, none of which should be missed.“

As well as being the headline act, Nadine will be the festival’s first ever Ambassador. This will involve her working closely with the event’s producers and local organisations to provide mentoring and creative support for those involved in music and the arts.

The Ramsgate Festival of Sound is a nine-day event featuring the specially commissioned Sonic Trail, cabaret, immersive children’s theatre courtesy of Bindlestick Theatre Company, family fun at Ellington Park, and the national launch of ‘Banned!’, a new work produced by the Freedom Road Project created by Sabina Desir and Jessica Lauren. There will also be classics from the world of jazz and opera in Vale Square, community choral events, and the return of Busk at Dusk on the stunning east cliff of Ramsgate.

Tickets for Nadine Shah will go on sale at 10am on July 7 and can be bought at: https://buytickets.at/ramsgatefesivalofsound/545983

You can find more information about the event here https://ramsgatefestival.org/nadine-shah

Check the website for details at www.ramsgatefestival.org