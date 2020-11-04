Year 3 classes at Newington primary to isolate as precaution after positive Covid test for staff member

Newington primary school says immediate steps to reassure families and children have been taken after a member of staff showed symptoms of Covid19.

Isolation was followed by an immediate test that proved positive. This was followed by action at the school advising pupils in two Year 3 classes to self-isolate until November 19. Children will receive home learning.

Head Teacher Cliff Stokes said: “As a precaution we have advised two classes in Year 3 to isolate at home.

“I must stress that the health and safety of our children, families and staff is paramount and we took immediate action today (November 4).

“We stringently follow all the guidelines advised by the Department for Education and Public Health England, including temperature checks daily and a strict personal hygiene regime for every member of our school community.

“Our staff regularly advise pupils throughout each day on the need for cleanliness and I am confident that we all follow the guidelines to the letter.

“If any child or adult shows symptoms that could raise concern they are flagged up immediately and the most appropriate and safest course of action is implemented in straight away.

“Our school is functioning as normal – I am keeping our parents up to date via our online presence, via newsletters and when I am at the school gates.

“Response from families has been heartening and they support our actions and appreciate our desire for us all to remain safe and well while delivery our learning programme.

“If any parent wishes to talk to me personally, I can be contacted at the school.”

Newington has employed additional cleaning staff to make sure communal areas are cleaned across the day – all classrooms were deep cleaned during the half term break.

Earlier this week it was reported that one pupil, who had been away from school since October 20, had a positive test confirmed on October 27.

Mr Stokes said: “This child had no contact with any other child in school within two days of the positive test. Therefore, no action was required by the school.”