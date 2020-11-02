Head teacher reassures parents over safe return to school following pupil’s positive covid test

The head teacher of Newington primary school in Ramsgate is assuring parents that it is safe for children to come to school following a positive covid test of a pupil.

Some parents have raised concerns but Cliff Stokes said the youngster has been away from school since October 20 so no further action is required.

He said: “The child has not been in school since October 20. A positive test was confirmed on the 27th, the child had therefore had no contact with any other child in school within two days of the positive test. Therefore, no action was required by the school.

“We follow all guidelines in dealing with suspected cases, the welfare of the children within our community is paramount, hence our desire to follow procedures to the letter.

“The matter for us is to deal with every case with the individual child’s, and children’s, interests and safety at heart.”

All classrooms were deep cleaned during the half term break and the school has employed additional cleaning staff to ensure that all communal areas are cleaned across the day.

Mr Stokes added: “Children’s oral and hand hygiene procedures are reinforced as part of the teaching across each day. We have added additional breaks throughout the day so that classrooms can be ventilated regularly. Temperature checks and sanitising are now so embedded that they are part of the school routine.”

The affected pupil is still isolating and has had no contact with classmates for 12 days. Government guidance says people who have COVID-19 can infect others up to two days before symptoms start, and for up to 10 days after.