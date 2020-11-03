Schools given green light to operate as usual following half term Covid cases

Upton Junior School in Broadstairs says it is operating as usual following the positive testing of a female teaching assistant during the half term break.

A message sent to parents and carers today (November 3) says one staff member tested positive for the virus during half term and, as a result of contact during the school break, some other staff members are now isolating.

Head of School Darci Arthur said: “Our children were on school holiday and were therefore not exposed to our colleague who is currently isolating.

“No teaching bubbles or year groups and classes have been affected.

“Fortunately Upton has a large staff whose members are professionally flexible enough to cover absence in normal circumstances and during the current pandemic at the moment.

“Upton’s health and safety response during the current pandemic is in line with Department for Education and Public Health England advice.

“In-school hygiene management of pupils, staff and any visitors are of the highest standard that we can operate and our cleanliness standards and covid-safe awareness are reviewed daily to ensure the safest possible learning and working environment in these challenging times.”

Parents and carers with children at Cliftonville primary also received notification this week that five staff members tested positive during the half term break.

The message says: “I have taken appropriate advice from Pubic Health England and due to the timings of events no further action is needed by the school, as it was during the half term holiday.

“I can assure you there had been no contact with children or with other staff and the school has been thoroughly cleaned, as it always would be during the half term holiday.”

King Ethelbert School also had three students with positive tests over the half term. The affected students are in self-isolation and the school says Public Health England advice is that there is no need for classes or year bubbles to isolate.

Newington primary also had a pupil test positive. Head teacher Cliff Stokes said the youngster has been away from school since October 20 so no further action is required.

Government guidelines say a person who tests positive should isolate for 10 days while anyone who has been in close contact with them must self-isolate for 14 days.

Close contact is deemed to be:

Direct close contacts – face-to-face contact with an infected individual for any length of time, within one metre, including being coughed on, a face-to-face conversation or unprotected physical contact (skin-to-skin).

Proximity contacts – extended close contact (within one or two metres for more than 15 minutes) with an infected individual.

Travelling in a small vehicle, like a car, with an infected person.