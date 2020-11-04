Majority of MPs vote to approve ‘lockdown 2’ measures – South Thanet MP among Tory vote ‘rebels’

MPs have today (November 4) voted to approve the government’s ‘lockdown across’ England from tomorrow until December 2.

It was carried by 516 votes to 38. South Thanet MP Craig Mackinlay voted against the measures, questioning what the restrictions will mean for other health services and for families unable to see their loved ones. He was one of 32 Conservatives who rebelled against the measures.

Sir Roger Gale, MP for North Thanet, voted in favour of the restrictions.

It means the measure will come into force from tomorrow.

These are:

Closures

All pubs and restaurants have to close once again, although takeaways and deliveries will be permitted; A ban on the takeaway of alcohol has now been altered so that ‘click and collect’ and deliveries can be made.

all non-essential retail, including, but not limited to clothing and electronics stores, vehicle showrooms, travel agents, betting shops, auction houses, tailors, car washes, tobacco and vape shops.

indoor and outdoor leisure facilities such as bowling alleys, leisure centres and gyms, sports facilities including swimming pools, golf courses and driving ranges, dance studios, stables and riding centres, soft play facilities, climbing walls and climbing centres, archery and shooting ranges, water and theme parks,

entertainment venues such as theatres, concert halls, cinemas, museums and galleries, casinos, adult gaming centres and arcades, bingo halls, bowling alleys, concert halls, zoos and other animal attractions, botanical gardens;

personal care facilities such as hair, beauty and nail salons, tattoo parlours, spas, massage parlours, body and skin piercing services, non-medical acupuncture, and tanning salons.

Hotels, hostels and other accommodation should only open for those who have to travel for work purposes and for a limited number of other exemptions which will be set out in law.

Exceptions

Non-essential retail can remain open for delivery to customers and click-and-collect.

Playgrounds can remain open.

Some venues will be allowed to remain open for specific exempt activities, like childcare and support groups. Support groups that are essential to deliver in person can continue with up to 15 participants where formally organised to provide mutual aid, therapy or any other form of support. This includes support to victims of crime, people in drug and alcohol recovery, new parents and guardians, people with long-term illnesses, people facing issues relating to their sexuality or gender, and those who have suffered bereavement.

Funerals and weddings

Funerals can be attended by a maximum of 30 people, and it is advised that only close friends and family attend. Linked ceremonial events such as stone settings and ash scatterings can also continue with up to 15 people in attendance. Anyone working is not included. Social distancing should be maintained between people who do not live together or share a support bubble.

Weddings, civil partnership ceremonies will not be permitted to take place except in exceptional circumstances.

Places of Worship will be closed, unless they are being used for:

Funerals

To broadcast acts of worship

Individual prayer

Formal childcare or where part of a school

Essential voluntary and public services, such as blood donation or food banks

Other exempted activities such as some support groups

People are to stay at home unless:

They are going to work (and can’t work from home), travelling for education, for exercise, medical reasons, escaping the risk of harm, shopping for food and essentials, providing care to the vulnerable and volunteering or visit members of your support bubble.

Outdoor exercise or visit an outdoor public place – with the people you live with, with your support bubble or, when on your own, with 1 person from another household.

Outdoor public places include:

parks, beaches, countryside,

public gardens (whether or not you pay to enter them), allotments

playgrounds

You cannot meet in a private garden.

Children with separated parents can stay at both homes

Over 60s and clinically vulnerable to minimise contact

Nurseries, schools, colleges and universities will remain open.

You must not meet socially indoors with family or friends unless they are part of your household – meaning the people you live with – or support bubble.

A support bubble is where a household with one adult joins with another household. Households in that support bubble can still visit each other, stay overnight, and visit outdoor public places together.

New guidance has also been issued so that care homes can allow visits for residents.

You can go out to buy things at shops which are open, for instance for food and medicine, or to collect any items – including food or drink – ordered through click-and-collect or as a takeaway, to obtain or deposit money, or to access critical public services (see section below).

You may also leave home to fulfil legal obligations, or to carry out activities related to buying, selling, letting or renting a property.

Parents can still take their children to school, and people can continue existing arrangements for contact between parents and children where they live apart.

You can leave home for any medical reason, including to get a COVID-19 test, appointments and emergencies, to visit someone who is giving birth or dying, to avoid or escape risk of injury or harm (such as domestic abuse), to visit someone in a care home (if permitted under care home guidance), hospice, hospital, to accompany them to a medical appointment, or to go to the vets (or other animal welfare services).

You can leave home to attend a place of worship for individual prayer, a funeral or a related event for someone who has died, to visit a burial ground or a remembrance garden, or to attend a deathbed wedding.

Staying away from home

Overnight stays and holidays away from primary residences will not be allowed- including holidays in the UK and abroad. This includes staying in a second home, if you own one, or staying with anyone you do not live with or are in a support bubble with. There are specific exceptions, for example if you need to stay away from home (including in a second home) for work purposes.

You are allowed to stay overnight away from your home if you:

are unable to return to your main residence

need accommodation while moving house

need accommodation to attend a funeral or related commemorative event

require accommodation for work purposes or to provide voluntary services

are a child requiring accommodation for school or care

are homeless, seeking asylum or a vulnerable person seeking refuge

are an elite athlete or their support staff or parent, if the athlete is under 18

If you were already on holiday, you should return to your home as soon as practical and comply with the ‘stay at home’ requirements in your holiday accommodation in the meantime.

New schools guidance

During the national restrictions, face coverings should be worn by students and staff in secondary schools and further education colleges in communal spaces, outside of classrooms, where social distancing cannot be maintained.

The guidance is clear that primary school children do not need to wear face coverings, and older children and young people with special educational needs or disabilities may be exempt from wearing them, depending on their need.