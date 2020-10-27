‘Makers of Ramsgate’ event marks start of new chapter for Ramsgate’s Homebasics store

‘Makers of Ramsgate’ event marks the start of a new chapter for Ramsgate’s Homebasics store

Molly Pickle has joined forces with Union Yoga this half-term to present a ‘Makers of Ramsgate’ event at Ramsgate’s old Homebasics store in Queen Street.

The pop-up coincides with the launch of a crowdfunder campaign to support plans for a new Yoga studio, creative space and wholefood cafe at the property.

The pop-event will take place on Saturday, October 31 from 10am-4pm as part of the ‘Ramsgreat Week’ festival and will feature 12 local makers, artists and vintage collectors – many of whom have had trade restricted this year by Covid-19 measures around large-scale markets.

Kate Walters, one of the producers for Ramsgreat Week, said: “Homebasics is an extremely well-maintained building with a large amount of indoor space, which have made this event possible during Covid-19 restrictions.

“We’re so grateful to Amie Evans and the previous store owners for allowing us to animate the space for this one-off occasion, and can’t wait to see Union Ramsgate’s plans materialise in coming months.”

Molly Pickle is a Ramsgate illustrator and screen-printer whose work is inspired by nature. Molly regularly trades at markets and exhibitions and more recently has organised her own successful pop-up shops in Addington Street and the Italianate Glasshouse in King George VI Park in Ramsgate.

This is the second time Molly has curated a local makers event – the first being a highly popular artisan market for POW! Festival 2020 at Ramsgate’s Old Fire Station.

‘Ramsgreat Week’ is a nine-day festival, organised by Visit Ramsgate and Ramsgate Arts, taking place now until Sunday, November 1 and featuring events both live and online, art trails and gallery exhibitions at multiple locations across the town.

Highlights include Thanet’s first Pumpkin Trail, family show The Sea Show, Ramsgate Makers market hosted by Molly Pickle Designs, a fancy dress dog show at Royal Harbour Brasserie, Streaming Alley Halloween, and live music on Ramsgate Arts Barge. There are also multiple exhibitions, public art trails, walks and digital maps to explore, including three artist homes participating in East Kent Artists’ Open Houses

Ramsgreat Week is one of 12 coastal town festivals happening during October half-term as part of ‘Back & Fill’ – a national effort, organised by Margate’s Marine Studios, to encourage people to visit coastal towns during the October half-term – supporting small seaside economies affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Find more at https://backandfill.uk

www.mollypickledesign.co.uk

www.visitramsgate.co.uk/ramsgreatweek

