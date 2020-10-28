Burst water main affects properties across Ramsgate

Some homes and businesses in Ramsgate are experiencing low pressure or no water supply this morning (October 28).

Southern Water is dealing with a burst main which is affecting properties across Ramsgate, stretching from Dumpton to the Westcliff.

Southern Water say: “We are dealing with a burst on the main which supplies the Ramsgate CT11 area. We’re sorry to say some customers may experience low pressure or no water supply.

“We are working as quickly as we can to resolve the problem and will update our social media streams regularly.”