Ramsgate’s former Homebasics store to become Yoga studio, wholefood cafe and creative space

The former Homebasics store in Ramsgate is to get a new lease of life as a yoga studio, wholefood café and creative space.

The Queen Street property has been taken on by Union Yoga which has been based in the former Thanet Gazette building in Union Row since 2018 but now needs bigger premises.

The studios were founded by Amie Evans, who studied and practiced Ashtanga Yoga, philosophy and Kriyas in India, and have proved to be a massive success.

Since the Union Yoga launch it has hosted more than 4000 yoga and movement classes for thousands of people, day long yoga events, yoga retreats, teacher training programs, charity fundraisers and more.

Amie, who lives in Ramsgate, said: “The time has now come where we have outgrown our space and will be moving somewhere much bigger – this time in my gorgeous home town of Ramsgate.

“Union Ramsgate will be a full time yoga studio with classes by our eight strong team of highly experienced teachers as well as a wholefood cafe run by two incredible chefs and friends who will be joining us on our new venture.

“Union Ramsgate will be a holistic space that’s dedicated to offering the highest standard of yoga, mindful movement practices and food and drink that’s not only good for you, but good for the planet too.”

Union Ramsgate is launching a crowdfunding campaign on Thursday (October 29) to help raise money towards renovating the space.

Amie said: “We need to install new floors, central heating, a kitchen, and lots more to be able to open in January. It’s a big task, and we need all the help we can get.

“We’re asking everyone we know to please head over to our website and sign up to my newsletter. This means as soon as we send the crowdfunder live we can send out a link to all of you and, if you are interested in supporting us, you can either donate or share the link to someone who you think may want to help.”

The website is www.unionmargate.com and the email is hello@unionmargate.com

Check back here on Thursday for the crowdfunder link