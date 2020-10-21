Thanet Pumpkin Trail extends running dates so isolating pupils do not miss out on the fun

The Thanet Pumpkin Trail will extend its dates so children currently having to isolate because of covid cases in isle schools do not miss out.

The trail, which was the idea of Ramsgate mum Ange Martin, is covid-secure with people wanting to get involved displaying a special poster in the window for children to spot. The youngster then receives a sweet from their accompanying adult – meaning no door knocking to keep the fun socially distanced.

A google map has been created with pins added to the streets where homes and businesses have pledged to take part.

Ange has extended the date of the trail until Sunday, November 8 so those youngsters having to isolate – some until November 1 – can still take part. Cases have been confirmed in schools including Dame Janet, Garlinge, Ellington infants and Chatham and Clarendon.

Participants are asked to keep their pumpkin pictures up in their windows until the new date.

The trail runs from October 29.

A colouring competition run through the Thanet Pumpkin Trail facebook page also has a new closing date on November 4.

The Thanet Pumpkin Trail guidelines for the event are:

Have a picture of a Pumpkin displayed in a window to show you’re taking part with the words “Thanet Pumpkin Trail” on it somewhere. If you want to include carved out pumpkins and other spooky things then please do! The spookier the better

When the child/young person spots the pumpkin pictures in the window, their grown ups will give them a sweet* to put in their bag and then move on to find more pumpkin pictures. The grown ups buy the sweets beforehand to put in the bag on their way round the trail*

NO knocking on people’s doors as this is a social distanced event. This is to keep everyone safe and to avoid the spread of germs.

Most importantly have lots of spooky fun and if you do spot anyone taking part in the trail give each other a wave and a smile for a bonus sweet!

Among the businesses taking part is Sweetie Belle’s Treats who will be doing a special Halloween offer with the group, Snips Barbers in Westgate and also Little Brown Fairy Cake in Westgate’s Station Road which has an amazing Hocus Pocus window display made from cake!

Owner Nicola Bradshaw, who is well-known for her quirky, amazing creations, spent around a month creating the display from sponge and fondant.

The pumpkin trail has already proved such a hit that there are plans to create a Christmas trail as well.