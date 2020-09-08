Margate properties searched in connection with ‘grenades’ and cannabis finds in Westgate

Kent Police have seized drugs and arrested two men as part of an ongoing investigation which required a bomb disposal team to attend a property in Westgate.

The operation has also included searches of properties in Invicta Road and Poets Corner in Margate.

Two men were arrested after imitation grenades and cannabis were found in the property at Westgate Bay Avenue on Sunday (September 6),

Police attended the incident and called in the bomb disposal team after finding the ‘grenades.’

The Royal Logistics Corp Explosive Ordnance Device team arrived at about 3pm. The road was cordoned off and some people were evacuated from their homes.

As part of the incident police, including armed officers, also carried out searches in Invicta Road and Poets Corner.

A Kent Police spokesman said: “A quantity of cannabis was seized (in Westgate) along with two objects which, following inspection by a Ministry of Defence Ordnance Disposal Unit, were found to be imitation grenades.

“As part of the same investigation, searches were carried out at properties in Invicta Road and Poets Corner, Margate on Monday, September 7.

“A man in his 20s and a man in his 30s, both from the Thanet area, were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and have been bailed to dates in September and October while enquiries continue.”

A Ministry of Defence spokesman added: “They (grenades) were taken away to be destroyed.”