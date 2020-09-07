Two men arrested after bomb disposal team called to imitation grenades discovery in Westgate

Two men have been arrested after imitation grenades were found in a Westgate property yesterday (September 6).

Police attended the incident in Westgate Bay Avenue and called in the bomb disposal team after finding the ‘grenades.’

The Royal Logistics Corp Explosive Ordnance Device team arrived at about 3pm. The road was cordoned off and some people were evacuated from their homes. As part of the incident police, including armed officers, also attended a property in Invicta Road, Margate. Forensics and officers returned to that address today.

A Kent Police spokesman said: “Kent Police officers attended an address in Westgate Bay Avenue, Westgate-On-Sea and assisted with a cordon whilst experts from the Ministry of Defence Ordnance Disposal Unit assessed two objects that had been found.

“The objects were later confirmed to be imitation grenades. Two men have been arrested in relation to the investigation and remain in custody while enquiries continue.”